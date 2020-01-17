HCL launches dedicated Microsoft business unit

Noida, Jan 21 (IANS) HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced the launch of a dedicated HCL Microsoft Business Unit to help joint customers with digital transformation initiatives.

The decision will extend Microsoft’s offerings of business applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI/Machine Learning, as well as help employees accomplish more in the modern workplace with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10, the company said in a statement.

“Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM,” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies.

The business unit will be headed by Don Jones, who brings over 20 years of Microsoft experience, having created numerous successful solutions and go-to-market campaigns with Microsoft.

“This business unit combines HCL’s specialized services and global reach with Microsoft’s powerful cloud and business technologies, making a strong and unique offering for clients,” he added.

The business unit will create intellectual property extending the Microsoft platform for customer-specific scenarios and will also provide additional support to clients in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and travel industries.

It will bring together more than 5,500 professionals, reaching more than 2,000 customers.

“By establishing a Microsoft Business Unit, HCL is taking an important step forward in the long-standing partnership between our two companies,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President at Microsoft.

“As a result, companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration,” he added.

