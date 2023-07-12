INDIA

HCL Technologies logs 8% growth in Q1 net

HCL Technologies Ltd on Wednesday reported about 8 per cent growth in its net profit for Q1 of FY24 as compared to the previous year’s corresponding period.

The company’s Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs10 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the fiscal 2023-24.

In a regulatory filing, HCL Technologies said that for the first quarter of FY24, it has logged a revenue of Rs 26,296 crore (Rs 23,464 crore in FY23 Q1) and a net profit of Rs 3,534 crore (Rs 3,283 crore in FY23 Q1).

As regards new orders, HCL Technologies said it won 18 large deals — 7 in service and 11 in software — valued at about $1.6 million.

The company said its total headcount as on June 30, 2023 stood at 223,438, going down by 2,506 as compared to the previous quarter. The company added 1,597 freshers and the attrition rate stood at 16.3 per cent.

For FY24, the company has given a guidance of 6-8 per cent revenue growth. The revenue from services is expected to log a growth of 6.5-8.5 per cent during the fiscal.

