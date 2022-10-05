INDIASCI-TECH

HCLTech to hire 1,000 people in Brazil, open next-gen tech centre

Tech firm HCLTech on Wednesday announced plans to hire 1,000 people in Brazil in the next two years, along with opening a new technology centre in that country.

HCLTech said it is scaling up its operations to serve its growing local and global client base across industries.

“Our commitment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communities in this region of significant importance,” said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Brazil, HCLTech.

The company will hire local IT talent to develop and deliver next-generation technology solutions and services across digital, engineering and cloud.

“We are excited to continue expanding our presence and bringing new economic opportunities to Brazil,” said Fabiano Funari, Country Head, Brazil, HCLTech.

“We’re committed to becoming the preferred digital partner for clients in Brazil by delivering the best technology solutions to help our local and global clients on their technology journeys,” Funari added.

HCLTech has more than 211,000 employees across 52 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products.

The consolidated revenues of the company totalled $11.8 billion (as of 12 months ending June, 2022).

