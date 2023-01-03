A team of state Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram arrested a Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officer, a District Education Officer (DEO) and three others posted in Nuh district for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 20 lakh in two different cases, an official said.

The official said on Tuesday that the HCS officer was identified as Vakeel Ahmed who was the Member Secretary of Vimukt and Ghumantu Tribal Board, Haryana and was posted in Nuh district. The team also nabbed three others in the case.

The officer and three others were arrested on the charges of taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the relative of the complainant for ensuring her win in the recently held Zilla Parishad elections.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC including Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the culprits, the official said.

In another case, Ramphal Dhankhar, District Education Officer (DEO) of Nuh district was caught red-handed on the charges of demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant to give an order of the purchase of education material and for supply in schools in favour of the complainant.

“The accused was arrested on Tuesday under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It is also alleged that the accused has also taken Rs 2 lakh as a bribe earlier,” the official added.

The accused will be produced before a local court in Nuh for further legal proceedings.

