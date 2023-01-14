BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

HDFC Bank Q3 net at Rs 12,259 cr

The HDFC Bank closed the third quarter of FY23 with a net profit of about Rs 12,259 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

According to the HDFC Bank, it has posted a net profit of about Rs 12,259 crore for the quarter ended 31.12.2022 up from Rs 10,342 crore logged in the previous year corresponding quarter.

The bank had earned a total income of about Rs 51,207 crore for the period under review up from about Rs 40,651 crore earned during Q3FY22.

The bank’s net non-performing assets (NPA) as on 31.12.2022 was Rs 5,024 crore up from Rs 4,676 crore for the corresponding period previous year.

The provisions stood at about Rs 2,806 crore for the quarter ended 31.12.2022 down from about Rs 2,993 crore for the quarter ended 31.12.2021.

