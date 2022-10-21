BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

HDFC Life logs Rs 326.23 crore profit in Q2

Life insurance major HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd on Friday said it closed the second quarter of FY23 with a net profit of Rs 326.24 crore.

The company said it had earned a net premium of Rs 13,110 crore (Rs 11,443 crore in Q2FY22) and an after tax profit of Rs 326.24 crore (Rs 274.16 crore) for Q2FY23.

During the period under review, the company’s net investment income stood at Rs 9,782.62 crore (Rs.8,873.38 crore).

The HDFC Life said the merger of Exide Life Insurance with it has been completed.

