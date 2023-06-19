BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

HDFC Ltd inks pact with BPEA EQT-led consortium for 90% stake sale in education loan subsidiary

NewsWire
0
0

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday informed the bourses that it has executed definitive documents for the proposed disinvestment or sale of approximately 90 per cent stake in its education loan subsidiary HDFC Credila to a consortium of private equity firms BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.

The valuation of the transaction is approximately Rs 9,060 crore, HDFC said in a stock exchange filing.

It is subject to regulatory approvals and dispensations (including the RBI and the Competition Commission of India) in connection with the proposed transaction and continuation of HDFC Credila’s business, the filing said.

“Pursuant to the proposed transaction, HDFC Credila will cease to be a subsidiary of the Corporation, and the Corporation’s shareholding in HDFC Credila will be less than 10 per cent of HDFC Credila’s total issued and paid-up share capital,” the filing added.

20230620-000202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Winds of change blowing in IRDAI

    True Frog plans to go global, diversify product portfolio

    Govt may restructure role, responsibilities of Niti Aayog in line with...

    Fuel prices unchanged for 5th straight day