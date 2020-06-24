He didn’t think of his parents while flashing gun at cops? HC on Shahrukh Pathan

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court, while hearing the regular bail application filed by Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, said on Wednesday that “he didnt think of his parents when he was flashing the gun in pubic?”

“He did not think of his parents when he was flashing the gun publicly? But when he got into trouble, he is recalling his parents now,” said a single judge bench of the high court presided over by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait.

The observation came in response to the submissions made by Advocate Asghar Khan, the counsel for the petitioner, while the court was hearing the application filed by Pathan, the man who had flashed a gun at the cops during the riots in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Khan submitted before the high court that his client is a victim of circumstances. He added that the accused has no criminal antecedents, and there’s no evidence of anyone getting injured by the alleged acts of the accused.

“I have the responsibility of my family. Till today my father is on death bed, he is 76 years old. My mother is also on death bed and is very old; I am a victim of the circumstances,” Khan submitted on behalf of Pathan.

Opposing these claims, the prosecution said that it has placed on record the CCTV footage which clearly shows the accused brandishing a gun at a police officer.

“Apart from this, we have two more CCTV footages and ample amount of other evidences to show what he did there,” the prosecution said.

After hearing the arguments at length, the court said that it was not inclined to grant bail to the accused, following which Khan sought permission to withdraw the petition.

The court granted him the permission and dismissed the matter.

