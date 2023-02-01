Ahead of the third T20 against New Zealand, former batter Wasim Jaffer backed Yuzvendra Chahal to retain his place in the playing XI as the visiting side seemed to have struggled against spin bowling in the previous match.

India had brought in Chahal in the second T20I in Lucknow, where the star spinner only bowled two overs in the low-scoring contest and claimed the wicket of Finn Allen.

“It would be better to have Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand struggle against spinners and if there is a wrist-spinner, India must utilize it. As I mentioned previously, Umran Malik struggles in T20 cricket. He is yet to learn the variations needed to succeed in this format. So, in that way, Chahal is a better option,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

Jaffer also suggested a change in top-order batting and said that Indian think tank can replace Shubman Gill with opener Prithvi Shaw for the third T20I.

“If India considers a change, maybe Prithvi Shaw could come in for Shubman Gill because he is in a good form and is better suited for T20 cricket. But otherwise, I’m not concerned a lot about Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi,” he said.

After losing the opening game, India bounced back in the second T20I to level the series, beating New Zealand by six wickets. The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand in the third and final T20 on Wednesday in Ahmedabad with an aim of clinching the three-match T20I series.

