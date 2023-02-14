The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested the headmaster of a state-run school for illegally appointing his son as a teacher in the same school by forging the latter’s documents.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashish Tiwari, who is the headmaster of the Gotha AR High School at Suti in Murshidabad district. The charges against him are that he forged documents to recruit his son, Animesh Tiwari in the same school as a geography teacher.

CID sources said that doubts were raised by a section of the teachers after Animesh Tiwari was appointed as a teacher. A case was filed and the court gave CID-West Bengal the charge of investigating it.

The CID sleuths started the investigation and in the process interrogated several persons, including the teachers and members of the managing committee of the school, the current and former district school inspectors, among others.

Finally, it was revealed that Ashish Tiwari forged the recommendation and appointment letters of another teacher, who is currently teaching at another school at Beldanga in the same district.

“While the contents of the recommendation and appointment letters of the said teacher remained the same, the name was changed to Animesh Tiwari. He was summoned to the CID headquarter in Kolkata on Tuesday and after interrogations was arrested,” a state police source said.

