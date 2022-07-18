Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry has urged the people to take the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine given the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant.

Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said thast more than 95 per cent of the people have received their second dose of the vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, a significantly lower percentage of the people have taken the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, he added.

Taking four doses of the vaccine minimised the risk of contracting the virus and in case of infection, the severity of the disease will also be lower, the Health official said.

The vaccines can be obtained at all state hospitals, medical offices of health, and stipulated vaccination centres, Gunawardena added.

