Children who are 12 years and older can now receive two doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine or take the Pfizer shots.

Today Health Canada approved the use of Moderna for this age group. It was previously mandated for only individuals who were 18 and older.

“The vaccine is approved for people who are 12 years of age and older,” the regulatory body stated on its website. “Its safety and effectiveness in people younger than 12 years of age have not yet been established.”

Health Canada also said 2 doses of the Moderna vaccine were found to be 100% effective for the 12 to 17 years age group.

“Clinical trials showed that beginning 2 weeks after the second dose, the Moderna COVID vaccine was: 94.1% effective in protecting trial participants aged 18 and above against COVID-19” and “100% effective in trial participants 12 to 17 years old”, the web statement added.

The body which is responsible for regulating federal health policies also announced its approval on Twitter.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing #Covid19 in youth aged 12 to 17,” Health Canada said in a tweet.

Both Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine, and will take action if any safety concerns are identified.

(1/3) Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna #CovidVaccine in youth aged 12 to 17. Until now, this vaccine was only authorized for use in people 18 years of age or older. pic.twitter.com/xMqf6MGR0A — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) August 27, 2021

