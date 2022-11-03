COMMUNITYTOP NEWS

Updated version of Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster approved by Health Canada

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Today, Health Canada authorized an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants. It is authorized for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older.

“Clinical trial results showed that a booster dose of the bivalent Moderna Spikevax vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.4/BA.5) and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strains,” Health Canada said in a statement.

“This adapted vaccine has a similar safety profile to the previously approved Moderna Spikevax boosters, with the same mild adverse reactions that resolved quickly,” the statement said.

The regulatory body recommends keeping COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date, including getting booster doses as recommended as it will help protect an individual against serious illness and other complications of COVID-19 infection.

“Vaccination continues to be one of the most effective ways to protect families, communities and ourselves against COVID-19,” Health Canada said.

Both the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety of this vaccine here in the country and internationally, and will take action if any safety concerns are identified.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) also recommends bivalent Omicron-containing mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as the preferred booster products for the authorized age groups.

