Sheridan’s CommUNITY pop-up clinic for COVID-19 vaccinations in Brampton has administered more than 2,800 first doses. The clinic is designed to be welcoming to all, including those who are uninsured or do not have identification, to ensure everyone has the opportunity to be vaccinated. No health card (OHIP) is required, only proof of age. There is no cost to receive the vaccine either.

The clinic has welcomed many international students

Located at Sheridan’s Davis Campus, the fully accessible clinic opened on May 28 and wraps up on Sunday, June 6. Residents of, or people working or studying in, Peel Region ages 12 and up can book their appointment online. Walk-in appointments are also available, but appointments are recommended.

The community initiative is a collaboration between Sheridan, the Region of Peel Public Health, Indus Community Services, Punjabi Community Health Services (PCHS), the Latin-American COVID-19 Task Force and the Government of Ontario.

The clinic is run by the Ministry of Health in conjunction with Peel Public Health in accordance with stringent healthy and safety standards. Indus Community Services, PCHS, the Latin-American Covid-19 Task Force and Sheridan are engaging with local community members, connecting them to the clinic and volunteering to provide non-clinical support on-site.

For those who have booked an appointment, from registration to the mandatory wait time at the end, the process takes approximately 35 minutes. Those who’ve attended the clinic for their shot are encouraged to spread the word to other eligible Peel Region residents, workers and students.

To book your appointment and for more information about the clinic, please visit sheridancollege.ca/vaccine.