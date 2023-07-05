The Tamil Nadu health department is on alert amid rising dengue cases in Coimbatore.

In association with Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, the health department has commenced taking precautionary measures to arrest the spread of the disease as well as increasing vigil and care on the affected patients.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu health department told IANS that 29 people are undergoing treatment for dengue fever in Coimbatore district.

A majority of cases that are being reported, according to Coimbatore Municipal Corporation officials, are from Ganapathi, Peelamedu and Chitti areas in Coimbatore.

The Southwest monsoon that gives good rains to Coimbatore which is a bordering district to Palakkad district in Kerala has also not gained momentum.

The health department has hence taken precautionary measures keeping in mind the possibilities of a rise in contagious disease when the monsoon lashes with full fury.

The health department sources also said that other than reported dengue cases, common cold and fever has also increased in the district.

The department has also constituted 12 mobile ambulance units with a doctor, a nurse and a lab technician in each unit to conduct fever screening camps.

People detected with mild fever will be provided treatment at the camp itself and moderate or severe fever cases will be referred to the nearby Public health centres or district hospital for further treatment.

The health department has also directed all antenatal mothers to inform the respective Village Health Nurse if they get sick due to fever immediately and not to wait for a second day for the fever to subside.

Various dengue prevention activities, including chlorination of water, fogging and awareness programmes are conducted across the district to prevent the spread of the disease.

A doctor with the District health department of Coimbatore while speaking to IANS said, “ We are spreading awareness among people not to allow water clogging and have asked them to immediately commence treatment if they are detected with fever.”

He said that the department has also taken special interest in checking the fever of workers in all factories and a special nodal officer has been assigned for the task to monitor the workers.

