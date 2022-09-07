INDIA

Health insurance coverage for Odisha MLAs doubled

The annual health insurance coverage for sitting and former Odisha MLAs, along with their spouses, has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh from the current financial year 2022-23, it was announced on Wednesday.

Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh approved the proposal to hike the insurance coverage amount, the Assembly Secretariat said in a statement.

A total of 212 people – 124 members of the present Assembly (excluding the ministers) and their 88 spouses – will be benefited from the hike. Similarly, 317 former members and their 245 spouses will also avail the benefit now.

The state government has been providing health insurance coverage to all MLAs and ex-MLAs since 2012-13 through national health insurance companies.

