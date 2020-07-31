Health Minister chairs GoM meeting to review COVID situation

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday chaired the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting came at a time when India has logged over 16 lakh coronavirus cases and 35,000 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “The GoM was apprised of the status of COVID-19 in the country and the concerted efforts taken for its effective management.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini K. Choubey were also present at the meeting.

Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandviya and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai were also part of the meeting. The last meeting was held on July 9.

