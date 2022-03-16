Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday evening held a high-level meeting with NITI Ayog’s Health) member Dr V.K. Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on rising cases of Covid-19 in some Southeast Asian and European nations, said a source.

The Ministry source said that Health Minister has directed the senior officials to maintain alertness, active genome sequencing and high level surveillance across the country in the view of again rising cases of Covid 19 in some countries.

Mandaviya also reviewed the Covid-19 vaccination programme and resumption of international passenger flights from March 27, the source added.

Mandaviya is also expected to chair a meeting with all AIIMS Directors on looming threat of possible fourth wave from 12 noon on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India began the inoculation drive for 12 to 14 age group of children from Wednesday. As per the ministry, only Corbevax Covid vaccine manufactured by Biological E. Ltd is being administered to this age group.

