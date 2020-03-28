Health Minister contributes to PMCARES fund

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced to contribute 1 crore rupees from his MPLADS budget and his one month salary to PM relief fund ‘PMCARES’ to combat coronavirus disease in the country.

Taking it to Twitter, Harshvardhan said: “I pledge Rs 1 crore from my #MPLADS budget towardsA PM’s Citizen Assistance & Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ to strengthen govt’s battle against #COVID2019 . I’m also contributing one month’s salary towards #PMCARES to help those who need it the most.”

The total tally of Coronavirus cases in India climbed up to 1,024 on Sunday, said the Health Ministry. Of this 901 are active COVID 19 cases, 95 people have recovered from the disease and 27 have died. One coronavirus patient migrated abroad.

