Health of 3 infected Indians in Japan improving: Embassy

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The India Embassy in Japan on Saturday said that no Indian national on-board Diamond Princess cruise ship has developed any symptoms of COVID-19 since Friday.

The embassy also claimed that the condition of all three Indian nationals, who were earlier tested positive for coronavirus, is improving.

“The embassy has learnt that the health conditions of all three indian nationals currently being treated for COVID-19 are improving,” embassy added in the tweet.

“As per information available with the embassy, no Indian national on-board Diamond Princess cruise ship has developed any symptoms of infection since yesterday (Friday),” the embassy said in a tweet.

All three Indians, who have tested positive for the disease, have been contacted by the embassy in Tokyo and they are under treatment at the medical facilities. “Their health conditions have been confirmed to be stable and improving,” the embassy said in the health bulletin issued on Friday.

The embassy said that it was constantly in touch with the Japanese authorities to ensure the well-being of all the Indian nationals on board the ship, who in response confirmed that they had been following the designated health protocols.

The embassy also said that it reached out to the Indian nationals, including both crew members and passengers, through emails and telephone calls and explained to them about the quarantine regulations of Japanese authorities.

The cruise ship is quarantined off the coast of Yokohama in Japan.

