Health officials suspended after children’s death in MP

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh), Jan 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsiram Silavat on Wednesday suspended Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Pandey and Civil Surgeon Umesh Namdev pending investigations into the death of six children in the district hospital here on January 12.

Silavat said if the deaths occurred due to the negligence of the staff, the guilty will not be spared. Action will be taken on the investigation report that will come out after the probe.

The minister instructed Principal Secretary (Health) Pallavi Jain to take action against the careless officials in the event of death of children anywhere in the state.

Six infants died within eight hours in Shadol from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

The Health Minister also separately met the patients and their relatives admitted to the district hospital during an inspection and inquired about the health facilities and services available to them.

When Silavat’s convoy was coming out of the hospital, Jaisinghnagar MLA Jaisingh Marawi along with his supporters reached to submit a memorandum to the minister regarding taking action against the culprits.

A heated debate between Kotma MLA Sunil Saraf and BJP leaders led to a physical clash following which the police had to intervene.

–IANS

naidu/arm