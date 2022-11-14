HEALTHINDIA

V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog inaugurated the Health Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Monday.

The theme of this year’s pavilion of the Health Ministry is based on “Heal in India, Heal by India”.

The Health Pavilion showcases various initiatives, schemes and achievements of the Health Ministry such as the recently launched PM TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, National Universal Immunisation Programme, NACO, AB PMJAY, among others.

It also has various stalls for informative activities, life-saving skills, checking and screening for diabetes, anaemia, blood pressure, BMI, etc.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Paul stated that health must be given due attention.

Lauding the stalls at the pavilion, he highlighted the need to create awareness among people for diseases like anemia and diabetes which remain invisible until diagnosed.

Paul urged everyone to take the message of health in a mission-mode.

He also appealed to all stakeholders to maximise their outreach of informative activities via various media. He encouraged all stakeholders to use the Health Pavilion as a micro-system for triggering a Jan Andolan towards better health.

S. Gopalakrishnan, Special Secretary, present on the occasion, emphasised on the Digital Health initiative and highlighted its universal impact and applicability.

Expressing optimism on key reforms and initiatives being undertaken in the health sector, he stated that a lot of health issues can be resolved if people are informed well.

