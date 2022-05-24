India’s Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed the Chairperson of World Health Organization (WHO) Committee B at the 75th World Health Assembly, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Committee B of the global health body primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of World Health organisation.

The World Health Assembly every year reviews the health challenges and responses every year. The assembly functions through Committee A and Committee B.

This year, Committee B will discuss and prepare report on many important issues which includes Health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including east Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, budget for WHO for year 2022-2023, Prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, Global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property.

It will also prepare an audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organisational issues.

