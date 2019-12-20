Health, set, goal: Add these 5 superfoods to your diet now

New Delhi , Jan 3 (IANSlife) Healthy eating is ever-evolving as it seems every day we tend to learn something new about the benefits of a range of foods that are introduced. Looking back at the food trends for 2019, we have surely come a long way with the rock stars of the food industry – superfoods. From kale, quinoa to blueberries, superfoods do have a beneficial impact on your health.

As we move into the New Year with plentiful resolutions, it is essential to set health goals for every stage of your life along with choosing the right nutrient-rich food. To get your new year start on a healthier note, Sheryl Salis, Registered Dietician and Certified Diabetes Educator, have listed down five special superfoods that you can use in your daily routine.

Moringa

Known as the drumstick tree and is now considered a superfood, the dried powder from the leaves of the Moringa oleifera has the most nutritional benefits to offer. If you are looking for a food that boosts immunity, reduces inflammation and provides antimicrobial effects, then your search ends at Moringa. The powder obtained from Moringa leaf extracts is also beneficial in the upkeep of your heart health, especially, when it comes to controlling the levels of blood cholesterol, blood pressure and prevention of formation of plaques in the artery.

In fact, daily supplementation of Moringa leaves can reverse the formation of fatty liver and therefore helps reduce visceral fat. 100 g of Moringa leaves has 314 mg of calcium and calcium is important to strengthen your bones.

Nut milk

Nut milks are a creamy, soothing alternative to dairy drinks. It’s become the norm to have more than just dairy in the fridge. In general, nuts are good sources of fat, fiber and protein as well as milk that has an array of nutrients which are beneficial for the body. However, many people choose not to drink milk or are advised to not consume milk due to dietary restrictions or allergies caused by consumption. The good news is that there are many non-dairy options available. Soymilk made from whole soybeans has a creamy mild taste with a similar nutritional content compared to cow milk. There are also options such as almond milk, coconut milk, oats milk, macadamia milk – also considered a superfood that can be the next best pick after regular cow milk.

Green Coffee

Green coffee beans are the unroasted beans which preserve Chlorogenic acid (CGA), lost to a great extent during the roasting of coffee beans. Chlorogenic acid aids in weight loss and helps reduce body fat (adiposity) by modifying obesity-related hormones and upregulating fatty acid breakdown in the liver as well as decreasing fatty acid and cholesterol synthesis. It also reduces the absorption of carbohydrates; thus lowering blood sugar and insulin spikes – lowering the risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

Millets

Millets are particularly high in minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium and fiber which are essential for good health especially the heart. They are considered to be the least allergenic and most easily digestible grains available. Since millets do not contain gluten, it is a wonderful grain alternative for people who are gluten-sensitive. Millet can be consumed whole in soups or as accompaniments to meals such as a roti. An increasing trend is incorporating this superfood as part of your super breakfast as a porridge or even a poha.

Cauliflower flour/powder

Cauliflower is now the ‘it’ veggie that is gaining popularity in the supermarkets. It contains unique plant compounds that may reduce the risk of several diseases. It also may have cancer-fighting power and packs a good amount of nutrition – being an excellent source of vitamins C and K and a good source of fiber, folate, and vitamin B6.

While broccoli was considered of superfood status many years ago, cauliflower, however, is even healthier given its low calorie count. It is also anti-inflammatory and promotes heart health, brain function and digestion. Additionally, it’s weight loss friendly and incredibly easy to add to your diet.

