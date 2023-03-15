INDIASCI-TECH

Healthtech platform HealthPlix raises $22 mn in funding drought

Amid the deepening funding winter, health tech startup HealthPlix Technologies on Wednesday said it has secured $22 million funding in Series C led by Avataar Venture Partners, SIG Venture Capital and existing investors.

The funds will be used to ramp up doctor-first product innovation, enhance the technology stack and scale user acquisition efforts, said the platform.

The funding round marks the first health-tech growth stage investment done by venture capitalists in 2023.

“Today, we serve 2.5 per cent of the population. With these new funds, we aim to cater to 200-250 million more patient lives in an 18-month time frame,” said Sandeep Gudibanda, Co-founder and CEO, HealthPlix Technologies.

HealthPlix currently empowers more than 10,000 doctors.

By 2024, the rapidly growing doctor base on Healthplix is likely to include more than 25,000, treating 15 per cent of the entire population.

“We invested in HealthPlix to help further the team’s vision of being the active catalyst for technology adoption in healthcare by allowing doctors to be more productive, thereby driving better outcomes for patients,” said Bhavanipratap Rana, Investment Advisor to SIG Venture Capital.

Existing investors like Lightspeed Venture Partners, JSW Ventures, Kalaari Capital and Chiratae Ventures along with Venture debt firm Blacksoil Capital also participated in the latest funding round.

In 2022, HealthPlix had secured $2 million in debt funding from Blacksoil Ventures.

20230315-121605

