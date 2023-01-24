BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer lays off 245 workers, 2nd job cut in 5 months

NewsWire
0
0

Healthtech unicorn Innovaccer has sacked nearly 245 employees, or about 15 per cent of its workforce, across teams in India and the US, the media reports said on Tuesday.

Innovaccer cofounder and CEO Abhinav Shashank cited an “uncertain macroeconomic environment” as the reason behind the job cuts, according to an internal mail sent to employees and accessed by leading startup news portal Inc42.

“Innovaccer has always believed in empowering its customers to accelerate their transformations, leading to higher quality care for patients and populations, improved patient experiences, and better financial and operational performance,” Shashank was quoted as saying in the email.

The startup said it will provide severance packages to affected employees, as well as transitional health insurance benefits and job placement assistance.

This is the second layoff at the company in around 4-5 months’ time amid the deepening funding winter and recession fears.

In September last year, Innovaccer laid off nearly 120 employees, or less than 8 per cent of its workforce, owing to “tough economic conditions”, and most of the layoffs occurred within its tech teams.

Innovaccer had said that its business fundamentals are still strong.

However, “given the current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimise our cost structure”, said the company.

The startup raised $150 mn in its Series E round at a valuation of $3.2 bn in February 2022.

In December 2021, Innovaccer raised $150 million, driven by rapid customer adoption of the Innovaccer Health Cloud.

20230124-173404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defer GST rate hike on textiles, footwear: CAIT to FM

    LG Electronics’ Q3 profit estimated to have risen 25% on-year

    MoUs worth Rs 18,900 cr inked at J&K Real Estate Summit

    ‘Govt should appoint Chairman for IRDAI who shall consider LIC IPO’