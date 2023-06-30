New Delhi, June 30 (IANSlife) In today’s fast-paced world, it can be challenging to maintain a healthy diet while juggling a busy lifestyle.

However, with a little planning and preparation, it is possible to snack healthily even when you’re on the go. Here are some options that will provide you with some quick and nutritious snack options that will keep you energised and satisfied throughout the day.

Fresh and Local Fruit:

One of the easiest and most convenient snack options for busy individuals is fresh fruit. Fruit like apples, bananas, oranges, and berries are portable and require no preparation. They are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, providing a healthy boost of natural energy. Keep a variety of fruits on hand or consider pre-cutting them and storing them in small containers for easy grab-and-go snacking.

Nut Butter and Spreads with Millet Lavash:

Pairing nut butter, such as almond or peanut butter, with millet-based lavash, is not only delicious but also a great source of protein and healthy fats. Nut butter provides satiety and helps maintain blood sugar levels, while millet lavash offers fiber and essential nutrients. Look for single-serving packets of nut butter or carry a small container with you for a convenient and nutritious snack option.

Protein or Energy Bars

Many energy bars on the market claim to be nutritious but are often packed with artificial preservatives and undisclosed ingredients. This can make it difficult to make informed choices about what we put into our bodies. But worry no more! Opt for energy or protein bars which have been carefully crafted to be preservative-free and transparent about the ingredients used.

Trail and Seed Mix:

Trail and seed mix is a classic snack that combines various nuts, seeds, dried fruits, and sometimes even chocolate or yogurt-covered treats. It provides a good balance of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, making it a satisfying and energising snack. Look for trail mix options low in added sugars, sodium, and hidden chemicals, or consider making your own custom mix to suit your taste preferences and dietary needs.

Healthy Nibbles & Quick Bites

Say goodbye to those greasy potato chips and discover some amazing healthy nibbles that are not only delicious but also good for your health. Go for baked beetroot nacho chips, millet puffs, tempeh chips or sundried tomato and basil crackers. These snacks are low in sodium, fried-free, and packed with nutrition to keep you energised throughout the day.

Ready to Eat Healthy Alternatives

Ready-to-eat products such as ragi ladoo, millet lavash, and organic hummus can serve as a healthy alternative for your snacking time. These options not only provide convenience but also offer nutritional benefits.

Vegetable Sticks and Hummus

For a refreshing and nutritious snack, pack some ozone-washed vegetable sticks, such as carrots, celery, and bell peppers, along with a small container of ready-to-eat organic hummus. Vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, while hummus adds a creamy and flavorful component. This combination offers a satisfying crunch and a dose of essential nutrients to keep you going throughout the day.

(Luke Coutinho – Co-founder, youcarelifestyle.com)

