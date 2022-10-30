The ruling Awami League has heard that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has formed a “cabinet” as a part of conspiracy to oust it from power, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Kamal said.

During seventh triennial council of Dhaka district Awami League here on Saturday, the minister said, “For some days, I have been hearing that on 10 December they (BNP) will occupy Dhaka and oust us. We have been hearing that, though they did not declare it. We heard, they have also formed a (shadow) cabinet.”

Awami League leader Asaduzzaman said: “We all will move together. We want to see the honourable prime minister as prime minister again.”

Asaduzzaman exuded confidence that people of the country will not make any mistake and will make Awami League triumph again by voting for them.

He said, “There is no place in Bangladesh where Awami League fails to be established strongly. The whole of Bangladesh thinks as long as the country is led by the people’s leader Sheikh Hasina, the country will remain illuminated.”

Meanwhile, militants of ‘pro-Pakistan’ Jamaat-Shibir leaders and activists participated in BNP’s divisional mass meeting at Collectorate Eidgah ground in Rangpur on Saturday, police said.

The BNP along with its ally Jamaat-Shibir is planning to create chaos in Rangpur, the detective officers of police told media.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had said: “There will be no elections in the country without a caretaker government.”

Addressing the party’s divisional mass rally in Rangpur city, Fakhrul, the BNP Secretary General, said Sheikh Hasina and her government will have to shoulder the responsibility if any famine occurs in Bangladesh again.

The BNP is going to take some important decisions before its grand rally in Dhaka on December 10, said the leaders.

“One of the decisions is the resignation of seven lawmakers from Parliament,” the BNP claimed.

20221030-124201