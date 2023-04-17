The NIA court on Monday adjourned to April 20 the hearing in the case relating to the 2018 knife attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam Airport.

The National Investigation (NIA) sought time to make its arguments on a petition filed on behalf of the chief minister seeking in-depth investigation.

Last week, the NIA had stated in a counter affidavit to a petition filed by Jagan Mohan Reddy that there was no conspiracy behind the attack. It urged the court to dismiss the petition.

The agency told the court that Harshvardhan, the owner of the airport restaurant, was not involved in the attack.

J. Srinivas Rao, a worker at the restaurant had attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy with a small knife used in cockfight, at Visakhapatnam Airport on October 25, 2018. Jagan, then leader of opposition, had suffered injury on his arm.

The court was also told that accused Srinivas was not linked to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) or any other party.

The agency argued that since the trial had started in the court, there was no need for another investigation in the case.

As the counsel for Jagan Mohan Reddy sought time to present his arguments, the court adjourned the hearing to April 17. The chief minister’s counsel Venkateshwarlu on Monday presented his arguments as to why a detailed inquiry was needed in the case.

The court was told that the accused was sanctioned house site by Janmabhoomi Committee during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rule. He wanted to know how a person with criminal background and links with TDP was given a job at the airport. Stating that this has raised many doubts, the counsel sought detailed investigation.

After the attack, the then TDP government had handed over the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police but Jagan Mohan Reddy had refused to record his statement saying he had no trust in agencies controlled by the state government.

Suspecting a conspiracy by the TDP, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had moved the state high court, seeking a probe by a central agency into the case. Based on the court direction, the Centre handed over the case to the NIA on December 31, 2018 and the agency registered the case on January 1, 2019.

