ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Heart breaks to know we have lost young student in Ukraine war: Khushbu

By NewsWire
0
9

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar has expressed her deepest condolences to the family of Naveen Shekharappa, the 21-year-old Indian student who was killed in shelling in war-ravaged Ukraine on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter to express her grief over the news of the death of the fourth-year medical student in Kharkiv, Khushbu said, “Heart breaks to know we have lost a young student in Kharkiv shelling. He was from Karnataka.”

“No words will ever heal the pain of the parents. I, as a mother of a 21-year-old, can feel it. May God give them the strength to cope with this. Deepest condolences to his family. RIP.”

The young student, who was studying in the Kharkiv University, was killed while he was trying to make his way out of Kharkiv.

Television reports claimed that the young medical student was trying to head to a train station in Kharkiv when tragedy struck.

20220301-163002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.