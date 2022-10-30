WORLD

Heart broken, traumatised by hammer attack on husband: Nancy Pelosi (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she is “heartbroken and traumatised” by the violent attack on her husband in which he suffered a fractured skull and injuries to his right arm and hands.

She said that her family was “grateful for the quick response of law enforcement” and for his medical care.

Taking to Twitter, she posted, “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life saving medical care he is receiving.”

“Please know that prayers and warm wishes from so many are a comfort to our family and are helping Paul to make progress with his recovery, she posted.

Paul remains in hospital receiving “life-saving” care, The BBC reported quoting Nancy Pelosi as saying.

Paul was struck with a hammer at his home in San Francisco home on Friday.

The attacker arrested at the scene has been identified as David Depape, 42, and booked into custody under attempt to murder, assault, burglary charges, among others.

Depape is said to have demanded to see Nancy Pelosi – stoking fears about political violence in the run-up to the November 8 midterm polls.

20221030-172007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death toll from building collapse in Nigeria rises to 42

    Jailed HK activist sentenced to further 10 months

    Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for US Supreme Court

    Egypt announces new precautions ahead of Ramadan end