‘Heart of Stone’ shoot schedule saved Alia Bhatt from Covid wave of KJo’s birthday bash

It’s no surprise in B-town that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is filmmaker Karan Johar’s absolute favourite. The director-producer has never shied away from admitting that he favors Alia Bhatt and quite frankly dotes on her almost like a father.

To the extent that, at her super intimate wedding involving only family and choice friends, Karan Johar was one of the invites and he was part of Alia’s very small bridal party. After the wedding, Karan even posted an emotional note where he called Ranbir Kapoor his son-in-law.

Given such a close connection, it was a shocker to note that Alia Bhatt was among the very few celebrities who did not attend Karan Johar’s star studded fiftieth birthday bash.

Alia is currently in the UK shooting for her maiden Hollywood project, ‘Heart of Stone’ where she will be sharing screen space with ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ fame.

Alia Bhatt was no doubt invited for the birthday festivities but she was already in UK for the shoot schedule of ‘Heart of Stone’ and international shooting projects have different rules than Bollywood projects.

Once the shooting commences Alia was allowed to return to India. As per a source, as reported by Bollywood Hungama, “The rules of international shooting are different. Once the team groups on a location no one is allowed to leave. Whether Alia was required for shooting on the day of Karan Johar’s birthday or not, she was not allowed to make that flying visit.”

However, given the wave of Covid infection that spread in Bollywood after Karan Johar’s party with allegedly over 50 guests testing positive, the travel restrictions on Alia Bhatt were a blessing in disguise as she escaped the Covid attack that evidently gripped most of the guests who attended Karan Johar’s birthday party held in the last week of May.

Among the many celebrities, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal tested positive soon after the party.

