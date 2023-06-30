INDIA

Heartbreaking to see & listen to plight of people in Manipur: Rahul

NewsWire
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on two-day visit to strife hit Manipur on Friday said that it was heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones due to violence.

He said there “is a cry for help” and the northeastern state needs peace to secure the lives and livelihoods.

In an Instagram post, Rahul Gandhi said, “It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet.

“The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace – to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal.”

Rahul Gandhi had arrived in Manipur on Thursday morning and met the affected families in relief camps in Churachandpur and west Imphal.

On Thursday, his convoy was stopped in the Bishnupur area following which he had to return to Imphal. He then took a helicopter to reach Churachandpur relief camp.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then over 100 people have died and thousands displaced who are living in relief camps.

