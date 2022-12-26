Gufi Paintal’s granddaughter and child actor Sarah Paintal, who plays an orphan kid named Gulrez in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ has posted a series of videos and pictures with late actress Tunisha Sharma in which they both can be seen unwinding in between shoots.

In one of the videos, Tunisha’s ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, was also spotted sharing some light moments with Sarah and Tunisha.

Sarah expressed her shock at the passing away of her Tunisha ‘didi’ and said she’ll always miss the beautiful moments spent with her. She added that it will be impossible for her to forget her smile.

Sarah wrote in the caption: “You will be missed forever and always @_tunisha.sharma_ didi. The beautiful moments you shared with me will always speak of the great person that you were. Rest in peace up in heaven … love u so much will miss u and ur smile forever.”

Sarah made her TV debut with the show ‘Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’.

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets in Vasai, Mumbai, on December 24. The post-mortem report said she had died because of suffocation after hanging from a ceiling fan in Sheezan’s makeup room.

