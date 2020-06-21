Heartfulness teams up with AYUSH Ministry to celebrate Yoga Day

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Heartfulness Institute on Sunday conducted one of this year’s biggest virtual meets to celebrate the International Day of Yoga in collaboration with Ministry of AYUSH.

Tending to lakhs of people from across the globe, the spirituality foundation brought together prominent personalities from the fields of yoga and music, including Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Guide of Heartfulness; yoga guru Baba Ramdev; Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge); Taranjit S. Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the US; musicians Pandit Jasraj and Shankar Mahadevan.

They discussed the need to practise yoga, its benefits and why compassion needs to take centre stage.

The transformative powers of compassion have been chronicled extensively in all the great world scriptures.

This event showcased the need for compassion and for inspiring people on how to live a life of compassion.

The event began with a brief introduction from Daaji, followed by Shri Shankar Mahadevan’s musical performance.

Addressing the worldwide pandemic and its impact on resilience Daaji said, “Compassion is love in action for the wellbeing of humanity. There is nothing more contagious than compassion. We start with self compassion. We expand and embrace it with all of humanity.

“It is compassion that will unify us. If we upgrade ourselves on being more compassionate, we will follow the trail placed by Swami Vivekananda and Babuji (the founder of Heartfulness)in uniting humanity on a higher aspiration of total oneness.”

Baba Ramdev shed light into the true meaning of yoga and demonstrated a few practical breathing techniques and exercises that help gain focus before meditating.

“Let us take a pledge today that we will follow the eight limbs of yoga. We will elevate our lives by practicing Yama, Niyama, Asana, Pranayama, Pratyahara, Dharana, Samadhi and Heartfulness,” he said.

The event also saw the support of the AYUSH Minister, who said, “This International Day of Yoga 2020 will be a significant milestone in the journey of bringing yoga practices to the world.”

“The tradition of yoga is time immemorial and is another contribution to the heritage of the world, a fact that should make all Indians proud wherever there are. It is our responsibility to nurture and share the benefit of this phenomenal practice so that the future generations are also able to enjoy this gift to mankind.”

The event also saw the presence of Pandit Jasraj who had a message for today’s youth, “Service to your parents, devotion to your teachers and follow the guidance of your guru and your practice.”

The musical legend then performed for the viewers from across the globe.

