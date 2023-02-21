INDIALIFESTYLE

Heat Is On: Mercury shoots up to 38-degree C in Bhubaneswar

With the mercury soaring to 38-degree Celsius on Tuesday, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday recorded the state’s highest temperature of the year so far, an IMD official said.

Bhubaneswar on Tuesday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the year in the state, said Uma Shankar Das, scientist at India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhubaneswar centre.

As per the prediction of different weather agencies, the temperature will remain a little high this year compared to last year, he said.

The all-time high maximum temperature in Bhubaneswar in February was recorded in 1963 when it went up to 42.7-degree Celsius.

In February last year, the maximum temperature recorded in the city in February was 34.5-degree Celsius, Das informed.

On Tuesday, Angul town recorded a maximum temperature of 37.1-degree Celsius, while it was 37-degrees Celsius in the coal town of Talcher.

Western Odisha towns Bolangir and Boudh each recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9-degree Celsius, followed by Sonepur (36.8), Jharsuguda (36.8), Malkangiri (36.5), Sambalpur (36.5), Hirakud (36.3), Titlagarh (36), Baripada (36) and Bhadrak (36).

