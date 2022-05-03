INDIA

Heat wave abates for next 5 days from most of India

Except for isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and south Haryana, no heat wave was recorded over the country on Tuesday even as maximum temperature did not cross 45 degrees Celsius anywhere.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperatures further fell by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana during the past 24 hours, while also predicting no heat wave conditions are likely over most parts of northwest, central, and east India during next five days.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius at Wardha (Maharashtra) and Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh).

The IMD predicted no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of central India during the next three days and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD also said, maximum temperatures over Maharashtra would rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday while there is no significant change expected over the rest of the country.

