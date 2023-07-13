INDIA

Heat wave bakes Southern California, intensifying wildfire risks

NewsWire
0
0

A brutal heat wave is sweeping across Southern California, intensifying fire danger to the region and increasing risks for heat-related illness.

The heat wave has come to the region as a heat dome builds over the US Southwest and West, reports Xinhua news agency.

Temperatures throughout Southern California are expected to reach as high as 44 degrees Celsius by Saturday, according to weather forecast.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for the western and eastern Antelope Valley foothills starting on Wednesday morning through Saturday evening, when temperatures could reach 43 degrees.

The peak of the excessive heat will strike Friday through Sunday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS).

Widespread high temperatures around 100 to 108 degrees are expected across the warmest valleys, including Woodland Hills, the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the San Gabriel Valley.

The NWS has issued excessive heat warnings for Southern and Central California, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 45 degrees in parts of Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County has opened 167 cooling centres for residents, providing access to free, indoor air-conditioned facilities.

This heat wave is critical as many Southern Californians have not been acclimated to hot weather yet, outside of the brief warm up earlier this month, according to NWS meteorologist Eric Boldt.

The entire US Southwest region, including Arizona and New Mexico, is also bracing for a “dangerous” heat wave, which could bring high temperatures to the lower deserts between 41 to 44 degrees this week through Thursday and temperatures between 43 to 47 degrees through this weekend.

Health officials advised people to take precautions against extreme heat, stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the hottest parts of the day, reduce physical activity, stay hydrated throughout the day, and check on the elderly, young children, and those who may not have access to cooling.

The heat wave has also intensified risks for wildfires.

During the heat wave, there is potential for wildfire activity at lower elevations, especially because of the wet weather during the winter and spring and cooler temperatures in May and June, which allowed for a fruitful growing season for plants, according to Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California, Los Angeles.

2023071338554

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman engineer force TN panchayat to change street name

    Man arrested in Lucknow for chasing woman on road

    I2022: Rohit Sharma says crucial run-outs derailed chase as Mumbai Indians...

    R.N. Ravi to be sworn in Tamil Nadu Governor on Saturday