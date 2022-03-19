INDIA

Heat wave conditions grip parts of Telangana

By NewsWire
It’s still March but parts of Telangana are already experiencing heat wave with maximum day temperature soaring to 40-42 degree Celsius.

Hot winds have already started blowing in parts of the state, which meteorologists say is unusual for March.

Nalgonda was the hottest place on Friday with the maximum temperature reaching 43.5 degrees, the highest this season so far. According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, this was 6.1 degree above normal.

The maximum temperature in the state is 2-4 degree higher than the average temperature of 36-37 degrees for March second and third week.

The data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society shows that during last 24 hours Chaprala in Adilabad district recorded maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees.

Meteorologists have predicted that the mercury may rise further next week.

Orange alert or ‘Be prepared’ warning has been issued to the districts in north Telangana for next five days as the maximum temperature is likely to be between 41 and 45 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert or ‘Be alert’ warning has been issued to other districts where the maximum temperature is likely to be between 36 and 40 degrees.

According to the Centre, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal,Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

Thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, is very likely on Saturday at isolated places in Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

With the rise in mercury, people are preferring to remain indoors after 10 a.m. and venturing out only for very important works. Those with no roof on their head can be seen taking rest under trees along roads or in parks.

The sales of coconut water, sugarcane, butter milk, other cold drinks, ice cream and water melon has increased across the state

