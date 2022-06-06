INDIA

Heat wave conditions in NW India, Vidarbha, and even Uttarakhand to continue

Heat wave conditions prevailed over some parts of Delhi, at isolated pockets of Punjab, Uttarakhand, west Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, and Jharkhand on Monday.

Even when Delhi’s base station – Safdarjung – registered the maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, Jafarpur in southwest Delhi, Najafgarh and Pitampura in west Delhi and Sports Complex near Akshardham in east Delhi registered temperatures beyond 45 degrees Celsius.

Including those mentioned above, 16 places across Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. At 46.8 degrees Celsius, Uttar Pradesh’s Banda recorded the highest maximum temperature across India.

In Uttarakhand, places in the Himalayan foothills – Dehradun, Pantnagar, Jolly Grant, and Khatima – registered maximum temperature more than 39 degrees Celsius.

IMD’s heat wave warning said that heat wave conditions in isolated places very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, west Rajasthan, north Jharkhand and Vidarbha on Tuesday, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh till June 8, and over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, and Uttarakhand till June 9.

