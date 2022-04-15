INDIA

Heat wave conditions likely over NW India, MP till April 19: IMD

NewsWire
0
1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Rajasthan during April 17-19 and Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on April 17-18.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets is very likely over the same areas till April 19; over Himachal Pradesh till April 18; over Jammu division during April 16-18; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during April 17-19 and over Bihar and Saurashtra-Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.

The northwest (NW) India region that got respite from severe to very severe heat wave till last week due to western disturbance (WD) may continue to get similar respite — that of lowering of maximum temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius compared to 42-43 degrees Celsius earlier — after April 19 as the IMD on Friday has predicted a fresh WD is likely to affect NW India from that day.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius was reported from Bankura in Gangetic West Bengal even as heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal.

Stations that recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius or more include Chandrapur, Maharashtra (43), Daltonganj, Jharkhand (43.6) and Panagarh, Odisha (43.1).

IMD bulletin said a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius very likely over northwest India during next four days and no significant change thereafter; no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over central India during next 24 hours and rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter and no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest of the parts of the country.

20220416-002002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fresh trouble for K’taka BJP after MLA lands in vaccine blocking...

    Act against ‘guilty’ intelligence top brass, Akali Dal to EC

    RJD gives open offer of support to Nitish Kumar in Bihar...

    Bihar: Many women lose money after casting vote in panchayat polls