With the heat wave continuing in Chennai and adjoining cities, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that temperatures will remain high till Friday.

In its latest forecast, the IMD said that the temperature will rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius in Chennai.

The Department also said that the maximum temperatures recorded in many areas of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday was 2 to 3 degrees higher than the normal.

The temperature in Chennai on Tuesday was around 40.8 degree Celsius.

In Puducherry, Karaikal and other north Tamil Nadu areas, the temperature was recorded between 35 to 41 degrees Celsius.

South Tamil Nadu regions recorded between 33 to 40 degrees Celsius.

In the hilly areas of the state including The Nilgiri, the temperature was between 25 to 29 degrees Celsius.

20230517-133006