Three stations in Rajasthan and one in Gujarat recorded maximum temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius as the severe to very severe heat wave intensified not just in plains of central, west, and northwest India but also at many parts over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Friday.

While there have been instances of similar 45 degrees Celsius plus maximum temperatures in April, the India Meteorological Department’s data showed that those were in the second half of the month.

“The maximum temperatures were above normal by 6-10 degrees Celsius at many parts over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, by 4-6 degrees Celsius in many parts over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana-Delhi and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Alwar, Phalodi, and Ganganagar in Rajasthan recorded highs of 45.8, 45.2, and 45.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Kandla recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

The all-time record of highest maximum temperature was 47 degrees Celsius on April 17, 2010, followed by 46.8 on April 17, 2017, and 46.3 degrees Celsius on April 30, 2016, IMD data showed.

Maximum temperatures in the rage of 42-44 degrees Celsius was recorded in most parts over west Rajasthan, parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra-Kutch and Vidarbha, 41-43 degrees Celsius in most parts over east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, in remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, south Haryana, Delhi, central Maharashtra, and Marathawada.

Heat wave conditions at most parts with severe heat wave conditions were observed in some parts of west Rajasthan and heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, heat wave conditions over some parts of Jammu division, Haryana, east Rajasthan and in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The IMD warned that the heat wave and severe heat wave conditions would continue over most parts with in west Rajasthan, east Rajasthan, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab and south Haryana and Delhi during next five days, over west Uttar Pradesh during next three days, and over Saurashtra-Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.

The heat wave conditions in some parts are very likely over Himachal Pradesh during next four days, over Madhya Pradesh over next two days and in isolated pockets over subsequent three days. Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next five days, over Jharkhand and Bihar during April 9 to 12, over northern parts of Gujarat region on Saturday, and over Vidarbha during April 10-12.

