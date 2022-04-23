After a temporary relief, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat during next five days; over south Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal till April 27 and over Rajasthan, south Haryana and Vidarbha during April 26-27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Jalgaon in Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44 degrees Celsius.

Severe heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch while heat wave conditions were observed over other parts of Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) added.

Although IMD said there would be no major change in maximum temperatures over most parts of northwest India during the next two days, it also added that there would be a gradual rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

IMD also predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Gujarat during the next two days and rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over Madhya Pradesh during the next three days.

There would be no large change in maximum temperatures over Vidarbha and Maharashtra during next one to two days but rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.

The Met department also predicted a rise in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius over east India during the next three days and no large change thereafter.

Under the influence of the fresh western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, which is likely to affect the Indian region from April 25, light isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm or lightning is likely over western Himalayan region and dust storm or thunderstorm over adjoining plains of Punjab and Haryana on April 25.

On account of the trough or wind discontinuity across central and peninsular India in the lower tropospheric levels during afternoon hours, isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm or lightning or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is likely over Kerala and Telangana during next five days; Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during next two days; Chhattisgarh during next two days; Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours.

