Massive heat wave and severe heat wave conditions prevailed over the Indo-Gangetic plains and northwest Indian plains on Saturday with Uttar Pradesh’s Banda recording the highest maximum temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius.

“Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions were observed in most parts over west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, many parts over east Rajasthan, southern parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, northern parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh, and some parts over Punjab,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heat wave conditions were also observed in most parts over northwest Madhya Pradesh and southwest Uttar Pradesh.

Places that recorded maximum temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius are: Ganganagar (48.3), Bikaner (48.2), Churu (47.5), Phalodi, Jaisalmer (both 47.4), Pilani (47.3) – all in Rajasthan, Bhind (48.7), Nowgong, Khajuraho (both 47.6) – all in Madhya Pradesh, Mungeshpur (47.2), Najafgarh (47) – both in Delhi; Sirsa (47.8), Hisar (47.5) – both Haryana, and Jhansi (47.3) in Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD warning said heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions will be seen in isolated pockets over the same region on May 15 with reduction in intensity and spatial thereafter, heat wave conditions in some parts on May 15, and heat wave conditions in many parts with severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on May 15 with heat wave conditions in some/isolated parts on May 16 and 17.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on May 15, heat wave conditions in some/isolated parts on over Uttar Pradesh on May 15, and in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Vidarbha and Jharkhand on May 15.

Meanwhile, under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on Sunday. The rainfall activity is likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread light/ moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds and hail is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on May 16 and 17.

Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over north Punjab on May 16 and 17 and also over east Uttar Pradesh on the same days.

Dust-raising winds, with speed reaching 30-40 kmph, at isolated places is very likely over north Rajasthan on Sunday while dust storm/thunderstorm at isolated places is very likely over Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD bulletin said.

