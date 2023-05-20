INDIALIFESTYLE

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heat wave warning for many parts of Tamil Nadu, the district collectors are ensuring that necessary precautions are taken.

The IMD has warned of heat waves for a few more days in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had already directed collectors to ensure availability of ORS in government hospitals and take all measures for better medical treatment of those affected by heat.

The district collectors are also making sure that first-aid kits are available for MNREGS workers and to stock ORS in all hospitals and health centres in the state.

The government has also advised long distance travellers to make necessary preparations including carrying bottled water and other precautions required to prevent dehydration in the rising temperature.

The district collectors have also given instructions to local bodies including gram panchayats and municipalities to ensure the availability of drinking water and first-aid kits in bus terminuses, markets, government offices, hospitals, tourist spots, and places of worship.

