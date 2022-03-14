INDIA

Heat wave warning in western Rajasthan for next two days

As the advent of early summers in Rajasthan have led to the temperatures rising in the middle of March, the Meteorological Department has warned of heat wave in the next two days in different parts of the state.

As per the department, the heat may wreak havoc in western Rajasthan this summer.

On March 15 and 16, heat waves are likely in Barmer and Jaisalmer districts and the Meteorological Department has issued a heat wave warning and a ‘yellow alert’.

Meteorological Department Director Radheshyam Sharma said that heat waves can push the temperatures high in Barmer and Jaisalmer, as well as in other districts too.

According to the Meteorological Department, heatwave may continue in the western areas of the desert state for the next few days. On Tuesday, heat wave is likely to prevail in Barmer, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer in western Rajasthan, and on Wednesday in Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Jalore districts.

Winters had also wreaked havoc this season and smashed all records.

At the same time, rains, hailstorm, and winds lashed the state a few days back. Now, the heat wave warning in the middle of March has driven people inside as the temperature is soaring each day.

