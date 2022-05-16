In line with the IMD forecast, there was a reduction in intensity and spatial spread of heat wave over India on Monday with the highest maximum temperature recorded at 46.1 degrees Celsius at Rajasthan’s Dholpur.

This provided a great relief after large parts of northwest, central India, and Indo-Gangetic plains seared under torturous 48 and 49 degrees Celsius temperatures on Sunday.

Heat wave conditions were observed in isolated parts over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh, and northeast Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius as very likely over many parts of northwest India during next 24 hours and no significant change during subsequent two days.

A fall in maximum temperatures by 3-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of Central India during next three days and no significant change during subsequent two days.

The IMD has also predicted dust storm/thunderstorm with gusty wind (speed 30-40 kmph) at isolated places are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Tuesday.

Some of the maximum temperatures across India include (above 44 degrees Celsius): Rajasthan: Churu (44), Alwar (44.2), Dholpur (46.1), Maharashtra: Akola (44.1), Madhya Pradesh: Khargone (44), Gwalior (44.3), Nowgong (45.5), Khajuraho (44), Sidhi (45), Uttar Pradesh: Jhansi (45.6), Varanasi (Babatpur) (44.4), Varanasi (45), Haryana: Gurugram (44.7), Hissar (44.7), and Punjab: Bhatinda (45.1) and Patiala AWS (45).

