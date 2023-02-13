The West Bengal Assembly on Monday witnessed a ruckus following a heated discussion between Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The ruckus started when Adhikari rose to speak on the ‘Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s address’ on the opening day of the budget session. Although, he was allotted 30 minutes to speak, he was interrupted from time to time by certain members from the treasury bench and then rushed towards the Speaker’s podium.

Claiming that the state government has resorted to “blatant falsehood” through the Governor’s speech, Adhikari also launched a scathing attack against the state government on the issues of corruption. As the Speaker tried to calm him down, there was a heated exchange of words between them.

Adhikari was then seen tearing the copy of the Governor’s speech and throwing it towards the chair of the Speaker. Thereafter the BJP legislators, led by him, staged a walkout from the house.

A visibly agitated Speaker said that he would bring a Motion of Privilege against the Leader of the Opposition. At the same time, there was also a proposal from the treasury bench member to suspend Adhikari for the rest of session.

However, surprisingly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rose and apologised on behalf of Adhikari and the other BJP legislators. “I admit the Leader of the Opposition has become a person of utter shame for this house. But I apologise on behalf of them,” she said.

Following that the Speaker refrained from bringing the Motion of Privilege against the Leader of the Opposition and said that the other should learn from the approach of the Chief Minister.

Later, Adhikari told media persons that he was just about to speak on an important issue relating to housing alliance given to bureaucrats despite the state government providing them with official residences, the Speaker did not allow him. “We will bring a no- confidence motion against the speaker in the house on February 16.”

Addressing the house later, the Chief Minister, without naming the Leader of the Opposition, alleged that someone and his family had minted money through unfair means. “Just by joining (the BJP), he cannot come out clean of his misdeeds,” she said.

