Heatwave hits parts of Japan: Weather agency

Temperatures climbed in many places from western to northern Japan, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning that scorching heat is expected to continue in the regions on Monday.

Daytime highs on Sunday hit 35.3 degrees Celsius in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, 35.1 degrees in Shimanto City in Kochi prefecture, and 31.7 degrees in central Tokyo, according to the JMA.

Weather officials said temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees in cities of Nara, Gifu, Nagoya and Kofu, and 32 degrees in central Tokyo on Monday.

The JMA advised people to continue to take measures against heatstroke, such as using air conditioners and drinking water, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a seasonal rain front is expected to stay near Kyushu region and become active through Monday.

In the 24 hours through Monday evening, up to 200 mm of rain is forecast in northern and southern Kyushu, said the JMA.

